Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.34 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 148.76% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Shares of SBH traded down $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $17.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,648,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,476. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Sally Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.34.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBH shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

In other news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $100,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,401 shares of company stock worth $319,171 over the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,557,000 after acquiring an additional 418,367 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.