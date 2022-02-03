Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Shares Bought by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,409,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 202,795 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $12,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Management raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.2% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 18,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.7% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 77,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 270,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SGMO opened at $5.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $828.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average of $8.71. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $15.45.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.96 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 52,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $444,556.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 186,509 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,773. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SGMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.58.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

