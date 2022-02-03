Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.95-1.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7-1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SANM. Sidoti began coverage on Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded Sanmina from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanmina has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.40.

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $40.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. Sanmina has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $43.63.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $51,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Sanmina during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Sanmina by 20.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Sanmina by 1,708.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 67,812 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sanmina by 36.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,053,000 after buying an additional 159,047 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

