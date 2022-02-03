Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.95-1.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7-1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SANM. Sidoti began coverage on Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded Sanmina from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanmina has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.40.
Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $40.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. Sanmina has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $43.63.
In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $51,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Sanmina during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Sanmina by 20.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Sanmina by 1,708.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 67,812 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sanmina by 36.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,053,000 after buying an additional 159,047 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Sanmina
Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.
