SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €135.00 by Warburg Research

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €135.00 ($151.69) target price by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SAP. Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($141.57) price objective on SAP in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($162.92) price objective on SAP in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €139.00 ($156.18) price objective on SAP in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €149.00 ($167.42) price objective on SAP in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €142.00 ($159.55) price objective on SAP in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €139.64 ($156.90).

Shares of ETR:SAP opened at €112.10 ($125.96) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.23 billion and a PE ratio of 23.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €120.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is €122.40. SAP has a 1 year low of €100.46 ($112.88) and a 1 year high of €129.74 ($145.78).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

