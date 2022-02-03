Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Shares Down 0.3%

Savaria Co. (OTCMKTS:SISXF)’s stock price was down 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.56 and last traded at $14.56. Approximately 2,797 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 276% from the average daily volume of 744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$23.50 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

Get Savaria alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.77.

Savaria Corp. engages in the provision of accessibility solutions for the physically challenged individuals. Its products include home and commercial elevators; wheelchair lifts; stairlifts; and Others. It operates through the following segments: Accessibility, Patient Handling, and Adapted Vehicles.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.