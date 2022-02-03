Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBGSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €150.00 ($168.54) to €160.00 ($179.78) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS SBGSY opened at $34.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.43. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $40.45.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

