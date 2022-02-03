Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) EVP David L. Geyer Sells 16,000 Shares

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $408,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SNDR stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,034,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,165. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.01. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.48 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNDR shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.37.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 18.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schneider National by 410.7% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

