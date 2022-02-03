Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.35-$2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.34.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNDR. Citigroup raised their target price on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.37.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $26.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.19. Schneider National has a 52 week low of $20.48 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In other Schneider National news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $429,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $958,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Schneider National stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 603,114 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.89% of Schneider National worth $73,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.