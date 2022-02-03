Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,323 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.17% of EnPro Industries worth $20,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in EnPro Industries by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in EnPro Industries in the second quarter worth about $375,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in EnPro Industries in the second quarter worth about $253,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in EnPro Industries by 21.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in EnPro Industries in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $105.51 on Thursday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.66 and a 1 year high of $117.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

EnPro Industries Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.