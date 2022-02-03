Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 456,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,832 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.06% of Newmont worth $24,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Callodine Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Newmont by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 152,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,578,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 980.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,486,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,740,000 after purchasing an additional 237,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $27,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $386,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,113,465 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock opened at $62.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.99. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, November 29th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

