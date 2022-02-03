Schroder Investment Management Group Has $27.56 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,466 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,364 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $27,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CM. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,230.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 19.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter valued at $212,000. 44.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on CM shares. lowered their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC lowered their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.90.

CM opened at $129.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.13 and a 200-day moving average of $117.61. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $85.96 and a 52-week high of $132.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 27.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.49%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.