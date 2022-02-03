Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 529,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,299 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.22% of BorgWarner worth $22,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,634,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $416,301,000 after purchasing an additional 177,879 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in BorgWarner by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,340,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $259,247,000 after purchasing an additional 269,538 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,277,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $256,162,000 after purchasing an additional 154,431 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in BorgWarner by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,196,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $224,522,000 after purchasing an additional 953,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,055,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $218,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

BWA stock opened at $45.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.38. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.12%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.23.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

