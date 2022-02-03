Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 10,085 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,085 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.13% of Burlington Stores worth $23,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,508,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,688,000 after acquiring an additional 382,870 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 30.6% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,729,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,930,000 after purchasing an additional 639,747 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 149.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,452 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 962,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,177,000 after purchasing an additional 39,297 shares during the period.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

BURL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Loop Capital cut Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.84.

BURL stock opened at $231.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $265.23 and a 200-day moving average of $288.47. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.70 and a fifty-two week high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.