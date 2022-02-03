Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 273,946 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,088,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 273,946 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.28% of NiSource worth $26,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 2.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 4.6% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 9.9% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 5.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 13,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

NI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

NYSE NI opened at $29.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $29.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.36.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $959.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.08 million. NiSource had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 77.88%.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

