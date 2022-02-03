SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.14.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SciPlay from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on SciPlay from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Macquarie set a $20.00 price objective on SciPlay in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of SCPL traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.55. 7,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,780. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.29. SciPlay has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $22.29.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $146.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SciPlay will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCPL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SciPlay by 9.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in SciPlay during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SciPlay by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SciPlay by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 58,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 11,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SciPlay by 1,956.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 729,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,357,000 after buying an additional 693,596 shares during the last quarter. 16.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

