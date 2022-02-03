Scott D. Sandell Sells 2,082 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $29,606.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ HOOD opened at $14.02 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.09.
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.09% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The business had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.64 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.49.
About Robinhood Markets
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.
