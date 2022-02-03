Scott D. Sandell Sells 2,082 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $29,606.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $14.02 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.09.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.09% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The business had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.64 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth about $717,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth about $106,495,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth about $1,709,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth about $2,388,000. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth about $1,590,000. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.49.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

