Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.60 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$6.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,708. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$2.84 and a 1-year high of C$6.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion and a PE ratio of -15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is -7.69%.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.