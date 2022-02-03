Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Short Interest Update

Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,724,100 shares, an increase of 46.8% from the December 31st total of 1,174,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17,241.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SCTBF opened at $12.71 on Thursday. Securitas has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $17.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.50.

SCTBF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered Securitas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Securitas from SEK 120 to SEK 110 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Securitas from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.67.

Securitas AB engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, Security Services Ibero-America, and Other. The Security Services North America segment provides security services in the U. S., Canada, and Mexico.

