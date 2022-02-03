Sembcorp Marine Ltd (OTCMKTS:SMBMF) Short Interest Down 17.2% in January

Sembcorp Marine Ltd (OTCMKTS:SMBMF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,048,900 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the December 31st total of 1,266,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 308.5 days.

SMBMF opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07. Sembcorp Marine has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.18.

Sembcorp Marine Company Profile

Sembcorp Marine Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of management services. It operates through the following segments: Rigs and Floaters, Repairs and Upgrades, Offshore Platforms, and Specialized Shipbuilding; Ship Chartering; and Others. The Others segment includes bulk trading in marine engineering related products; provision of harbour tug services to port users; collection and treatment of used copper slag; and the processing and distribution of copper slag for blast cleaning purposes.

