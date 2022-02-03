Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 6,648 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 194,999 shares.The stock last traded at $11.84 and had previously closed at $11.95.
ASAI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.67.
About Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI)
Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.
