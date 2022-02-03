Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 6,648 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 194,999 shares.The stock last traded at $11.84 and had previously closed at $11.95.

ASAI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 86.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 13.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI)

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

