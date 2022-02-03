Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.58 and last traded at $2.58. Approximately 25,962 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 10,669,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.95.

The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.44.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Senseonics news, Director Anthony R. Raab sold 136,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $345,441.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Francine Kaufman sold 20,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $77,692.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 257,536 shares of company stock worth $793,134. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Senseonics by 365.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,678,000 after purchasing an additional 20,580,209 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 237.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,271,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229,494 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,280,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826,179 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 221.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,746,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,946,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,451 shares in the last quarter. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

