Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Serinus Energy (LON:SENX)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

SENX stock opened at GBX 1.63 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Serinus Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 4.30 ($0.06). The firm has a market cap of £18.44 million and a PE ratio of 4.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.61.

Serinus Energy Company Profile

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

