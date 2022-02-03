ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $109.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) will announce $109.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $112.20 million. ServisFirst Bancshares posted sales of $100.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full year sales of $453.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $438.83 million to $467.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $497.61 million, with estimates ranging from $475.36 million to $519.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.19% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on SFBS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServisFirst Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

SFBS traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.95. 4,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,704. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.34 and its 200 day moving average is $78.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ServisFirst Bancshares has a one year low of $41.67 and a one year high of $89.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.08%.

In related news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $2,723,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $38,450.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

