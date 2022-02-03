SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SES S.A. provides satellite broadband communications services. It offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution and occasional use and full-time video contribution services. The company also provides enterprise services, including enterprise broadband, infrastructure as a service, bandwidth, and customized connectivity and tailored services. SES S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on SES from €10.00 ($11.24) to €9.50 ($10.67) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Shares of SES stock opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. SES has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $9.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -38.69 and a beta of 1.26.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SES had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $523.51 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that SES will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SES Company Profile

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

