Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Stake Reduced by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Shake Shack by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Shake Shack by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SHAK shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.65.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $65.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.92 and its 200-day moving average is $79.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -130.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.19 and a 12-month high of $132.49.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

