Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Bought by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 12.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 195.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,445,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280,176 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 186.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,633,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,379 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 43.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,013 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1,179.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 936,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,743,000 after purchasing an additional 863,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 266.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 613,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,481,000 after purchasing an additional 445,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $51.51 on Thursday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.08 and a 52-week high of $104.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -50.50 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 8.25.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Shift4 Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.56.

In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $71,930.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

