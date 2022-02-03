Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 374,600 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the December 31st total of 272,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 26.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,086,000 after purchasing an additional 372,681 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 34.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 671,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,060,000 after acquiring an additional 170,359 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 979,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,133,000 after acquiring an additional 131,773 shares during the period. Ashmore Group plc acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,787,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 156.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 137,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 83,884 shares during the period. 2.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $32.72. 159,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,465. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Shinhan Financial Group has a twelve month low of $27.74 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.57.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

