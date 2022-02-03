ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stake Boosted by Next Century Growth Investors LLC

Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $5,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 200.2% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 67.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 22,122 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 7.0% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 509.3% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 18,771 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $1,497,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $152.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.46 and a 12-month high of $249.73. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.85 and a beta of 1.27.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $65.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 232.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SWAV shares. upped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.71.

In other ShockWave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.28, for a total transaction of $9,327,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $219,735.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,200 shares of company stock worth $15,782,356 over the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

