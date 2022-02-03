Short Interest in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Expands By 39.8%

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the December 31st total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 392,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 51job by 39.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in 51job by 0.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 31,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in 51job by 13.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in 51job by 8.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in 51job by 424.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOBS stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.45. 670,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,896. 51job has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $79.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.54.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.26). 51job had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $167.82 million for the quarter.

About 51job

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

