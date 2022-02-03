Short Interest in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Rises By 39.8%

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the December 31st total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 392,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

NASDAQ JOBS traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.45. The stock had a trading volume of 670,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,896. 51job has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $79.00. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get 51job alerts:

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.26). 51job had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $167.82 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in 51job by 424.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 51job by 39.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of 51job during the second quarter worth $183,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of 51job by 13.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 51job during the second quarter worth $240,000. 59.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.