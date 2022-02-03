Short Interest in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Drops By 14.4%

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 3,740,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.87.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN traded down $11.20 on Thursday, reaching $348.27. 49,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,113,408. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $372.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.45. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $244.44 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,804 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,725 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,446,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.