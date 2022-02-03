Short Interest in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Declines By 18.5%

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 740,100 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the December 31st total of 908,200 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 298,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total value of $213,188.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 14.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,225,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $790,339,000 after acquiring an additional 531,958 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,310,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $619,131,000 after buying an additional 19,564 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 941,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,129,000 after buying an additional 33,239 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 57.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 746,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $129,478,000 after buying an additional 273,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.6% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 567,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,429,000 after buying an additional 24,935 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AYI stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,654. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $204.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $117.19 and a 12 month high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $926.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.24 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.60%.

AYI has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.17.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.