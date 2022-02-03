Short Interest in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Increases By 29.2%

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the December 31st total of 1,850,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 454,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

In related news, Director Balan Nair purchased 4,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ADTRAN in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in ADTRAN during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in ADTRAN by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 133.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $921.51 million, a PE ratio of 473.25 and a beta of 1.38. ADTRAN has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $24.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average is $20.58.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). ADTRAN had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $138.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ADTRAN will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

