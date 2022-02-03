Short Interest in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Drops By 19.3%

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the December 31st total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 768,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.30.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gautam Patel purchased 50,000 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $210,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chirag K. Patel purchased 100,000 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the period. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMRX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.76. 616,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,283. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.89, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.28. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.08 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

