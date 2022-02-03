Short Interest in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Decreases By 25.0%

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,120,000 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 54,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,554,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,072,771. Annaly Capital Management has a twelve month low of $7.29 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average of $8.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.36%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.15.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after acquiring an additional 653,996 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 258,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 29,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 37,920 shares in the last quarter. 41.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

