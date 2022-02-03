Short Interest in Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Decreases By 24.2%

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the December 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARZGY opened at $10.73 on Thursday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.47.

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.