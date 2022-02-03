Short Interest in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Increases By 41.6%

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,200 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the December 31st total of 209,200 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUDC. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 588,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,570,000 after buying an additional 337,699 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 985.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 23,109 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,199,000. 40.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti raised AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays cut their target price on AudioCodes from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AudioCodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

AUDC stock opened at $28.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.37. AudioCodes has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 14.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AudioCodes will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.66%.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

