Short Interest in Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Decreases By 21.1%

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the December 31st total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BWMX. Zacks Investment Research raised Betterware de Mexico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWMX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Betterware de Mexico in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Betterware de Mexico by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Betterware de Mexico by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Betterware de Mexico by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Betterware de Mexico by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BWMX opened at $22.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.50. Betterware de Mexico has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $50.10. The firm has a market cap of $826.46 million and a P/E ratio of 10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

