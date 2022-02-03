Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) Rises By 38.1%

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the December 31st total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 6,249.2% in the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 15,748 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 16.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 15.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund alerts:

NYSE MCA traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,159. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.60. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.