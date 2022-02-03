Short Interest in Blue Sphere Co. (OTCMKTS:BLSP) Expands By 41.7%

Blue Sphere Co. (OTCMKTS:BLSP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,931,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLSP opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Blue Sphere has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.09.

Blue Sphere Company Profile

Blue Sphere Corp. transforms millions of tons of agricultural, municipal and industrial waste into clean energy and other by-products. The company was founded on July 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

