Short Interest in Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) Expands By 40.3%

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the December 31st total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Brickell Biotech in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.

Get Brickell Biotech alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Brickell Biotech by 142.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 44,248 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brickell Biotech by 49.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,601,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 863,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brickell Biotech by 5.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 30,185 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Brickell Biotech by 41.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,519,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 442,490 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brickell Biotech during the second quarter worth $58,000. 13.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BBI opened at $0.24 on Thursday. Brickell Biotech has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.70. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Brickell Biotech had a negative net margin of 12,468.50% and a negative return on equity of 165.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brickell Biotech will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Brickell Biotech

Brickell Biotech, Inc engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Brickell Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickell Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.