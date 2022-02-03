Short Interest in Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Drops By 13.8%

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the December 31st total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 170,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 91,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 155,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 80,165 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Product Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Capital Product Partners stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,978. Capital Product Partners has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $311.14 million, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.30. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 8.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital Product Partners will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

