Short Interest in CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Drops By 20.4%

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the December 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTGLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CD Projekt from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded CD Projekt from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CD Projekt from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $73.10.

OTCMKTS:OTGLY traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.40. 37,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,594. CD Projekt has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $19.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.49.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

