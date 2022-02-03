Short Interest in China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Grows By 42.1%

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,309,400 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the December 31st total of 921,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 83.9 days.

OTCMKTS:CHVKF opened at $2.34 on Thursday. China Vanke has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65.

Get China Vanke alerts:

China Vanke Company Profile

China Vanke Co, Ltd. engages in the development and sale of properties. It operates through the Property Development and Property Management segments. The Property Development segment refers to the sale and development of residential properties. The Property Management segment offers management and other related services to purchasers and tenants of the company’s developed residential properties and shopping arcades as well as those developed by external property developers.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for China Vanke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Vanke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.