Short Interest in China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Grows By 42.1%

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,309,400 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the December 31st total of 921,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 83.9 days.
OTCMKTS:CHVKF opened at $2.34 on Thursday. China Vanke has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65.
China Vanke Company Profile
