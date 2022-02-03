Short Interest in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Drops By 14.8%

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 813,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 234.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 19,707.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 12.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EFC shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ellington Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

NYSE EFC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.50. 10,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,397. The company has a current ratio of 66.69, a quick ratio of 66.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Ellington Financial has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.99.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $29.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.25 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 136.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.29%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.02%.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

