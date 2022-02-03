Short Interest in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Declines By 21.6%

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the December 31st total of 4,450,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERJ. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Embraer by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Embraer by 85.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ERJ shares. UBS Group upgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Embraer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.26.

ERJ traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,090,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,071. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.55. Embraer has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $19.40.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $958.10 million during the quarter. Embraer had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that Embraer will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Embraer

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

