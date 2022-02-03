Short Interest in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Expands By 29.5%

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,320,000 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the December 31st total of 11,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:ENLC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.11. 2,891,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,476,836. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average is $6.76. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $8.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently -118.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter worth $61,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the third quarter worth $69,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 43.3% in the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

