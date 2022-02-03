Short Interest in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Expands By 26.8%

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,800 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the December 31st total of 72,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

NASDAQ CLWT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.71. 66,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,590. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.29. Euro Tech has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $3.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Euro Tech by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 82,973 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Euro Tech in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euro Tech in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euro Tech in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.

