Short Interest in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Rises By 43.8%

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the December 31st total of 757,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Falcon Minerals by 244.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 127,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Falcon Minerals by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 43,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Falcon Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Falcon Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

Falcon Minerals stock opened at $5.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average of $5.01. Falcon Minerals has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $451.75 million, a PE ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.70.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $19.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Falcon Minerals will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.