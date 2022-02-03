Short Interest in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Grows By 40.4%

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 288,300 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the December 31st total of 205,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 106,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

FMNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Farmers National Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of FMNB opened at $17.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.05. The company has a market capitalization of $492.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Farmers National Banc has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.11%.

In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Edward Muransky bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.58 per share, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 21,209 shares of company stock worth $375,356 in the last three months. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,052,000 after purchasing an additional 21,570 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 903,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,193,000 after buying an additional 7,904 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 516,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,118,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 452,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,116,000 after buying an additional 110,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 369,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,738,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

